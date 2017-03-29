UMA Names Interim President & CEO

Steve Klika, who is managing the national search process to replace retiring United Motorcoach Association President and CEO Victor Parra, will serve as interim President and CEO beginning April 1, while the recruitment process continues. Klika is the former president of the International Motorcoach Group (IMG) and has been active in recruiting new leadership for numerous motorcoach companies and trade associations in the United States and Canada.

“This is the next step in a planned process that has been carefully crafted to smooth the transition, keep UMA’s mission on track, and provide seamless service to members following the departure of a successful long-time chief executive,” said Dale Krapf, Chairman of UMA and Krapf’s Coaches. “With Steve as interim President and CEO, UMA will maintain its focus and continue moving forward as the executive committee completes the recruitment and hiring process.”

Parra, who is set to retire March 31, served as UMA’s chief executive for nearly 19 years.