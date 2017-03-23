UConn Rolls Out 10 New Buses at Storrs

UConn Transportation Services put the new buses into service starting Thursday, and parked one of them on Fairfield Way to give students and employees the chance to check out the new 35-foot vehicles, ask questions, and provide suggestions about UConn’s bus service.

The new buses each have 16 USB ports along with bike racks, “kneeling” technology that lowers the front to help people get on and off more easily, soft blue LED lighting, and other technology. Starting in the next academic year, they’ll also have Wi-Fi service.

“The new buses are state-of-the-art, modern vehicles that will be dependable and far more cost-efficient to operate,” said Dennis Solensky, general manager of transportation and fleet services at UConn Transportation, which operates the bus system.

“Our expectation is that with our talented maintenance staff, we will be able to run them for at least the next 12 years,” Solensky said, noting the 10 new buses alone will transport more than 1 million passenger trips annually on the Storrs campus, not including trips on other buses already in the fleet.

The buses were built by New Flyer Corp. in St. Cloud, Minn., and represent the latest in large transit bus technology. In addition to the improved passenger amenities, they also have cameras to capture the view inside and outside of the buses; automated passenger counters; and suspensions and seats that offer a more comfortable ride.

Each bus seats 31 passengers, not including people who prefer to stand; has two positions for wheelchairs; and carry “Husky GO” designs on the exterior, introducing the new brand by which the bus service will be known.

The University has strongly supported the state’s plan to extend its CTfastrak service east to Storrs. Once that service launches, the Husky GO buses will also travel off campus to link Storrs with a local stop near I-84, connecting students to network of bus lines throughout central Connecticut.

“I love the new Husky GO brand,” Solensky said. “It’s catchy and it dovetails well with the marketing efforts being conducted by our partners at the state Department of Transportation.”

Some of the University’s oldest buses will be taken out of service because they have become too costly to maintain and have exceeded their useful life, but the popular and relatively new “Ice Bus” and other buses with UConn scenes on them will remain in the fleet for several more years.

Today’s buses are a far cry from the vehicles used to transport the Huskies of yesteryear – or, more accurately, the “Aggies” of what was then known as the Connecticut Agricultural College.