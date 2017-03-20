McDonald Transit/RATP Dev Selected to Operate Lake County, FL Transit Service

McDonald Transit, a division of RATP Dev, a global leader in public transit, announced that it was awarded the contract to operate transit services for Lake County, FL. The County Commission for Lake County, FL selected McDonald Transit through a national competitive process. Contract services will began on March 6, 2017 and cover an initial period of three years with four additional one-year renewal options.

Under the terms of the contract, McDonald Transit will provide management of the operations and vehicle maintenance for Lake County’s LakeXpress, fixed route service and the ADA complementary service, Lake County Connection. McDonald Transit will also provide recruiting and training for bus and maintenance service staff, will assist with the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) National Transit Database (NTD) and Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reporting, and will oversee fare security functions and labor relations.

“We are delighted to bring our world renowned quality of service delivery to the customers and citizens of Lake County,” said Blaine Rigler, President of McDonald Transit. “We provide our services to several systems within Florida and will leverage our extensive knowledge and experience operating within the state and internationally to bring about our commitment of improving services and being responsive to the communities we serve.”

With a population of approximately 300,000 residents, Lake County is an example of a growing suburban County with a transit system that connects residents, visitors and employees to natural parks, forests, jobs and recreational activities in the 14 municipalities of Lake County, which are home to over 1,400 lakes.

