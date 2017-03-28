Grande West – Delivery and Manufacturing in Atlanta

Grande West Announces First US Public Transit Order

Grande West Transportation Group Inc., announced an order from the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (“MARTA”) on March 27, 2017.

Grande West’s exclusive US distributor Alliance Bus Group (“ABG”) will deliver to MARTA ten (10) Vicinity buses for operation in their transit system.

“We are committed to creating more efficient transportation options for our customers. That means building a more highly layered, customized service model,” said MARTA GM/CEO Keith Parker. ”These new Vicinity vehicles allow our bus operators to travel safely into neighborhoods where our standard fleet could not easily navigate while offering more space than our current Mobility bus options.”

William Trainer, CEO of Grande West stated, “Providing Vicinity to a US transit authority is another major milestone for Grande West as it demonstrates the broad North American appeal of our game changing mid-size bus. We are very pleased to be providing Vicinity to MARTA, a very well recognized and admired transit authority.”

Doug Dunn, CEO of ABG stated, “This sale marks a significant achievement for Grande West and Alliance Bus Group. Since we established this partnership, the two companies have been working closely to promote the value of Vicinity to both private and public transportation companies. Given the large amount of bid activities we are currently engaged in, we are confident that many more Vicinity orders will follow.”

Grande West secures USA manufacturing in Atlanta, Georgia

Grande West Transportation Group Inc., a Canadian bus manufacturer of heavy-duty mid-sized transit buses for sale in Canada and the United States, announced its securement of a manufacturing agreement to produce Vicinity buses in Atlanta, Georgia that meets FTA Buy America requirements on March 28, 2017.

Alliance Bus Group (“ABG”), Grande West’s exclusive US distributor, will produce Buy America compliant Vicinity buses for sale to US transit authorities. The ability to leverage ABG existing facilities, staff, and deep knowledge of bus technology provides Grande West with a solid foundation upon which it can quickly ramp to production.

Grande West is the ‘Transit Vehicle Manufacturer’ of record with the US FTA and responsible for all the necessary compliance with the Federal Government and Buy America requirements.

ABG will invest in excess of $1 million USD to transform their existing 70,000 square foot manufacturing and service facility with tooling and test equipment necessary for production. Improvements will also include a customer inspection and delivery acceptance area. The project is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2017, at which time production will commence.

ABG CEO Doug Dunn stated, “ABG has been busy bidding RFPs that require Buy America buses. We are excited and confident that we will have additional FTA transit orders in 2017 and want to begin this process in order to start delivering Vicinity buses in 2017.”

Grande West CEO William Trainer commented, “Forming this alliance is yet another major milestone as we will be producing Buy America Vicinity with our trusted partner ABG. This strengthens our working relationship and will provide additional Vicinity production options as we can also leverage ABG assembled buses for private operators or Canadian transit authorities.”