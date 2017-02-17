WAVE announces first UL field evaluation certification of 50kW wireless charging system with AVTA

Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification (WAVE) announces the first-ever Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Field Evaluation Certification for its state-of-the-art Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) product. The 50kW wireless charging system was deployed at Lancaster City Park and Palmdale Transportation Center for the Antelope Valley Transit Agency (AVTA).

UL is a Nationally Recognized Testing Lab (NRTL), and often, the preferred NRTL by building departments nationwide. Until this time, no official UL standard existed for wireless chargers, making it challenging to build and deliver a completely safe system that operates in public locations. In addition, the Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) in both Lancaster and Palmdale require UL labeling to ensure the products meet their high quality and safety standards.

WAVE has had a long-term relationship with UL through its participation in the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Wireless Charging Standards Committee, SAE J-2954. WAVE worked closely with UL and the UL SAE Committee Members to determine that a UL Field Evaluation Certification was the most logical approach. UL Field Evaluations bridge the gap between uncertified equipment and a standards-based installation. This solution allows customers to feel confident that they can safely operate their newly-installed equipment and that it meets all required regulations.

The WAVE wireless charging system uses a charging pad that lays flush with the pavement, is sturdy enough to be driven on all day without damage, and wirelessly charges the bus during routine stops. In-route charging means less batteries, reduced vehicle weight, higher passenger capacity, and extended vehicle range.

“In-route charging eliminates the range versus capacity tradeoff that remains the primary challenge in electrified transportation,” said Michael Masquelier, Chief Executive Officer of WAVE. “Combined with our unique wireless underground charging technology, we provide maximum efficiency without the eyesore and risks associated with above ground charging equipment. We are honored and excited to partner with Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) to deliver a WAVE powered all-electric bus wireless charging solution.”

The CEO and General Manager of Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Len Engel, said “We are very pleased to have partnered with WAVE on this first UL Field Certification, and excited to have a conscientious partner who is also contracted to deliver 250kW systems to us starting in 2017.”