Indianapolis International Airport to purchase six ZEPS buses

Complete Coach Works (CCW) is pleased to announce that it has been chosen as the contractor that will provide the Indianapolis International Airport (IAA) with six Zero-Emission Propulsion System (ZEPS), all-electric 35 foot remanufactured buses. This will be the largest fleet of electric buses at any airport in the United States.

IAA is utilizing a Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA.) The grant is designed to reduce emissions from airport-owned vehicles and facilitate use of zero-emissions technologies at airports across the country.

According to Mario Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, “IAA is thrilled to work with Complete Coach Works through this process resulting in our procurement of six all-electric buses to shuttle our visitors from their various parking places to our terminal. By spring of 2017, with the implementation of these new vehicles, over half our fleet will be electric, significantly lessening our dependence on their diesel predecessors.”

Rodriguez concluded, “Sustainability remains one of the fundamental goals of the IAA; we take great pride in this accomplishment, and hope it sends a clear signal to other airports throughout North America that sustainability and good business practice can often fit hand in hand!”

Ryne Shetterly, ZEPS Sales Manager, expressed his excitement over the collaboration between CCW and IAA, saying “Not only is this great news for Complete Coach Works and the ZEPS program, but by purchasing six rebuilt all-electric buses, IAA is sending a clear message to fleets across the country that they are ready to take the initiative to begin adopting zero-emissions technology. IAA represents the forward-thinking organizations that will be crucial for the industry moving ahead, and CCW is honored to partner with them to help reach their goals while solidifying IAA as a progressive leader in emerging sustainable technology.”

The project is currently in the beginning stages and the buses are scheduled to be delivered to IAA in the third and fourth quarters of 2017.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority owns and operates Indiana’s largest airport system. In addition to the Indianapolis International Airport, its facilities include the Downtown Heliport, Eagle Creek Airpark, Hendricks County Airport, Indianapolis Regional Airport and Metropolitan Airport. IND has received numerous prestigious awards recognizing it as a leader within its class, including best airport in North America for years 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 in Airports Council International’s annual Airport Service Quality awards. It has also been inducted into the ACI Director General’s Roll of Excellence, one of the few U.S. airports to be included in this elite group of worldwide airports. IND has won additional recognition for excellent customer service, concessions programs, and art and architecture. IND generates an annual economic impact in Central Indiana of more than $5.4 billion without relying on state or local taxes to fund its operations. About 10,000 people work at the airport each day. IND serves more than 8.5 million business and leisure travelers each year and averages 143 daily flights, seasonally and year-round, to 46 nonstop destinations. Home of the world’s second-largest FedEx Express operation and the nation’s eighth largest cargo facility, IND is committed to becoming the airport system of choice for both passenger and cargo service. For more information, visit IND’s Facebook page at Indianapolis International Airport and Twitter page at @INDairport.