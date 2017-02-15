DDS Wireless International names Scott Hardy as new CEO

DDS Wireless International Inc., a global provider of mobile solutions for fleet management applications, today announced the appointment of Scott Hardy as its next Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hardy served as President of the company’s StrataGen division since joining DDS in April 2016 and succeeds the Founder and original CEO, Vari Ghai.

Scott Hardy has had a distinguished career spanning four decades in information technology, business strategy, leadership, and executive management. Over the span of his career, he has worked with a diverse set of clients and partners across a wide array of industries including transportation, government, telecommunications, and financial services among others. Prior to his arrival at DDS, he spent 30 years with IBM, where he held several senior executive positions within sales, services and consulting, marketing, and headquarters functions in Canada and the United States. In his last position at IBM, he was Vice President, Western Canada, where he was responsible for customer relationships, sales, and delivery for clients based in western Canada. Mr. Hardy also had a successful business consulting practice and began his career at RBC Royal Bank in their investment banking and IT organizations.

“Scott is a natural leader with boundless energy and has infused a fresh perspective and enthusiasm into the company,” said Vari Ghai. “In a short period of time, he has had a remarkable impact on resetting the course of our business and it has become clear that there is no better leader to advance the company through the historic shifts now happening in the transportation industry.”

“I am truly honoured to become the next CEO of DDS,” said Scott Hardy. “DDS is a great company with an extraordinarily talented team. Our current business is strong and we are well-positioned to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities our market presents. We’re driven by our success and I’m confident in our capacity to win.”