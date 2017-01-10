Orange County Transportation Authority partners with INIT for mobile ticketing project

INIT Innovations in Transportation Inc. has partnered with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for the implementation of electronic fare readers and a back-office revenue management system.

OCTA operates countywide bus and paratransit services, as well as the planning, financing and coordinating of Orange County’s freeway, street and rail development and operation of the 91 Express Lanes.

The recent integration of a moovel mobile ticketing app necessitated the use of fare readers across the agency’s 556 fixed-route vehicle fleet. INIT’s PROXmobil3 readers are fully capable of accepting open payments – contactless credit cards, debit EMV, and near-field communication devices, a goal that aligns with OCTA’s future plans.

In addition, INIT will implement a back-end, multi-client capable revenue management system to process mobile tickets onboard the OCTA fleet, monitor field devices, configuration and reporting. The modular structure of the system will allow OCTA to expand or extend at any time to meet the needs of new technology or new functionalities.

The readers and back-end system will provide an open architecture as well as application programming interfaces (APIs) that support OCTA’s core system functions.

The fare system is expected to improve the customer experience by providing a convenient option for riders, simplifying transit use, and allowing for future regional fare integration. The partnership with INIT ensures these goals can become reality.