CH Bus Sales and TEMSA open new full-service location in Pinebrook, NJ

CH Bus Sales, LLC is proud to announce the opening of a new full service motorcoach sales, maintenance and repair facility in Pinebrook, New Jersey. The facility is located at 57 Route 46 East in Pinebrook, just 30 miles northwest of Manhattan, New York and about 25 miles northwest of Newark’s Liberty International Airport. This new facility will offer sales of new and pre-owned coaches with a fully stocked retail parts center that will be staffed with expertise to support and service all makes and models of motorcoaches.

Duane Geiger, executive vice president of sales & service, shares “We are proud to be expanding into our fourth full-service facility as Temsa’s exclusive distributor. This full service location is our first in the Northeast region and we are happy to offer our Temsa customers as well as other operators the superb maintenance and repair support that they have come to except in our industry.” Tony Mongiovi, vice president of sales & service in the northeast adds, “Myself and our staff are all veterans of the industry and understand the urgency associated with a coach being out of service. If you own one coach or a fleet of hundreds this new, strategically located facility, will assist in keeping your vehicles up and running.” The CH Bus team has expanded their after-sales support in recent years as a response to the growing number of Temsa operators throughout the United States.

CH Bus Sales, LLC is the exclusive distributor of Temsa motorcoaches in the United States. CH Bus Sales is a privately owned corporation with an industry experienced ownership and management team. Temsa is a fully owned subsidiary of Sabanci Holding, the leading financial and industrial group in Turkey. Visit www.chbussales.com or www.temsa.com for more information.