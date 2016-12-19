Metro Bus REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Metro Bus invites qualified vendors to participate in the competitive bidding process for acquiring Enterprise Finance, Payroll, Human Resources, Asset and Fleet Management, Purchase Order processing, Timekeeping, Scheduling, and related software services that will either replace, or fully integrate, to the business needs of Metro Bus.

The St. Cloud Metropolitan Transit Commission (Metro Bus) was created by the Minnesota Legislature in 1969 to operate as a Transit Authority. Metro Bus is located in St. Cloud, MN about 70 miles northwest of Minneapolis-St. Paul and provides fixed route and paratransit bus service to the cities of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Waite Park, and Sartell in a radius that covers 36 square miles in central Minnesota. Metro Bus has a current total staff of roughly 170 employees and has an annual operating budget of approximately $13 mil. Metro Bus is primarily funded by an 80% Federal and State grant appropriation with a 20% local contribution consisting of tax levy and bus fares.

Click on the links below to view and download the complete RFP document and attachments.

Proposals must be received by Metro Bus by 5 pm CST, Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Software RFP

Attachment A – Price Proposal Spreadsheet

Attachment B – Scheduling Module Functions

Attachment C – Proposer’s Checklist

Attachment D – Proposer’s Project Reference List