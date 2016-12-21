MAINTENANCE DIRECTOR
Gold Line, a nationally recognized Motor Coach Transportation Company located in southern Maryland, and member of the Martz Group, is seeking candidates for the position of Maintenance Director. The successful candidate will possess:
- 10 plus years experience within a heavy equipment shop (truck/bus) with emphasis on preventative maintenance.
- Minimum of 5 years supervisory/leadership experience
- Strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate verbally and in written forms with employees on all levels.
- Experience with RTA or similar system required.
This is a highly visible position that requires a proven leader able to coordinate the efforts of a three shift operation with an emphasis on safety and customer service.
We offer a competitive compensation and benefit program including bonus and 401k savings plan.
Interested candidates should visit MARTZGROUP.COM/CAREERS to complete an on-line employment application.
We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer
M/F/VETS/Disabilities